Sydney 2000 torch cabinet by Allplastics

Twenty years ago, Sydney hosted the 2000 Summer Olympics in September as well as the Paralympic Games in October.

It was a great time for both the residents of the harbour city as well as visitors as they watched the incredible achievements of athletes participating in many custom-built venues.

Allplastics Engineering played their part in the mega event by supplying several custom machined components and fabricated displays for the venues.

One of these was the custom fabricated clear acrylic cabinet that displayed both the Sydney Olympic torch and the Paralympic Games torch at the headquarters of the SOCOG (Sydney Organisation Committee for the Olympic Games).

