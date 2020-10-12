Search
Home > Sydney 2000 torch cabinet by Allplastics
Related Supplier News
Allplastics creates Crocodile Dundee display for Tourism Australia
Allplastics creates Crocodile Dundee ...
Allplastics Engineering was commissioned by Tourism Australia to create a display window based on the theme of the legendary Crocodile Dundee movie.
How to look after your acrylic sneeze guards
How to look after your acrylic sneeze ...
Allplastics Engineering offers a wide range of clear hygiene barriers including acrylic sneeze guards, polycarbonate barriers and framed screens.
Allplastics realises designer’s vision with acrylic mirror domes
Allplastics realises designer’s ...
Designer Chen Lu has used acrylic mirror domes to create these stunning window displays.

Sydney 2000 torch cabinet by Allplastics

By Allplastics Engineering 12 October 2020
Supplier News
article image Allplastics' custom fabricated clear acrylic cabinet displaying the Sydney Olympic torch and the Paralympic Games torch
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Twenty years ago, Sydney hosted the 2000 Summer Olympics in September as well as the Paralympic Games in October.

It was a great time for both the residents of the harbour city as well as visitors as they watched the incredible achievements of athletes participating in many custom-built venues.

Allplastics Engineering played their part in the mega event by supplying several custom machined components and fabricated displays for the venues. 

One of these was the custom fabricated clear acrylic cabinet that displayed both the Sydney Olympic torch and the Paralympic Games torch at the headquarters of the SOCOG (Sydney Organisation Committee for the Olympic Games).

Contact Allplastics for assistance with your next project requiring custom made displays for venues, events and launches.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Displays Acrylic Fabrication