Special discount on Metaline splashback sheets

Allplastics Engineering announces a special sale offer on their range of Metaline splashbacks and decorative panels until the end of the 2018 financial year.

Metaline splashbacks are fire retardant (as per the Metaline Installation Manual), and feature a high gloss paint system that resists marks and stains.

Metaline splashbacks and panels find application in bars, bathrooms, shower walls, counters, food courts, kitchen splashbacks, gas or electric cooktops, receptions, shop fitouts, and wall cladding.

Metaline splashbacks can safely be used directly behind stoves, cooktops or any direct heat source. These sheets are recommended for large coverage areas.

Metaline sheet sizes

Metaline sheet sizes include 3600mm x 1500mm, 3600mm x 800mm, 1800mm x 1500mm, and 1800mm x 800mm with a standard thickness of 4mm. Allplastics also offers cut-to-size and shape service for all materials.