I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering has introduced a new range of slimline showcases fabricated from clear polished acrylic.

The new acrylic showcases are designed for protecting and displaying treasured artworks and antiquities.

Consult with the Allplastics team for all of your point of sale, exhibition stand, window display, gallery showcase, museum and shop fitout requirements utilising a wide selection of clear, frost and colour materials.