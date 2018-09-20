Simplifying tank fabrication with twin wall PE and PP sheets

Allplastics Engineering announces the availability of Simona twin wall sheets in Australia, simplifying the construction of PE and PP tanks. The twin wall sheets combine exceptional rigidity, low specific weight and good thermal insulation while saving a significant amount of time in the fabrication and machining processes.

Key features of Simona twin wall PE and PP sheets include high strength and break resistance; rectangular tanks possible without steel reinforcement; lighter weight than solid material due to cavities; excellent sound insulation (DIN EN ISO 140-3 certificates available on request); low heat transfer coefficients (k-value/U-value) based on ISO 8301, EN 1946-3; excellent thermal and electrical insulation; good slip properties; high wear and chemical resistance; low water absorption; resistance to microorganisms; and excellent fabrication capability.

PE 100 and PP Alpha Plus

PE 100 is impact resistant down to -50°C and weather resistant, and offers a high level of chemical resistance. It is the preferred material for outdoor use.

PP Alpha Plus has a service temperature range of 0°C to +100°C, and offers decent insulation properties and good weldability. It is a top choice for indoor use. PPs feature B1 low flammability following DIN 4102 and are primarily used in ventilation system construction.

Applications

Rectangular tanks; covers for electroplating baths; boat construction; floating pontoons for pipelines and supply lines at sea; stormwater retention basins; cooling water tanks; refrigerating containers; ice boxes; sound booths; spray booths; weather booths; safety tanks; water supply tanks; slide and anti-wear sheets in conjunction with thermal insulation; walkover swimming pool floors; lightweight shaft bottoms or concrete-lined for floats; protective ducts for pipelines and supply lines; stone impact protection in road construction; sound barriers with and without infill panels; safety floor sheets; ventilation ducts; linings for transport stalls; linings for silos; medicinal baths for horses; partitions; bio-filters; wastewater engineering; sewage sludge treatment; flood protection structures; banners in sports and leisure facilities; and safety drip pans.

Availability

PE: 40mm x 1000mm x 4000 mm

PP: 40mm x 1000mm x 4000 mm