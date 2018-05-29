Search
Home > Shade structure created for Rockhampton’s foreshore with Acrylic and Perspex
Related Supplier News
Colourful selection of PERSPEX and PLEXIGLAS transforms Sydney office
Colourful selection of PERSPEX and ...
Allplastics supplied a colourful selection of PERSPEX Frost panels and PLEXIGLAS Satinice sheets for a commercial building refurbishment in Sydney.
Barangaroo’s Green Ladder display features clear acrylic panels
Barangaroo’s Green Ladder display ...
Clear acrylic panels from Allplastics Engineering were incorporated into a striking public art installation in Barangaroo, Sydney.

Shade structure created for Rockhampton’s foreshore with Acrylic and Perspex

By Allplastics Engineering 29 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Clear acrylic 40mm blocks were combined with a subtle layer of Perspex Frost in Arctic Blue colour to create the shade structure
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Clear acrylic blocks and Perspex sheets from Allplastics Engineering were used to create a shade structure for the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project in the Rockhampton area of Queensland. The project comprises of the creation of a new recreational wet play area on the Yeppoon Foreshore, provision of roofing and weather protection to enhance the beach stage and performance area, provision to shade over the existing amphitheatre seating terraces as well as a boardwalk and viewing area.

Allplastics provided the design team at Place Design Group with a few options for achieving the desired outcome for the shade structure. After a few experiments, the design team chose clear acrylic 40mm blocks with a subtle layer of Perspex Frost in Arctic Blue colour to create an amazing outcome for the project manager, Penfold Projects.

The blocks act as a spacer to provide rigidity and also achieve great light diffusion effects in the structure.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Acrylic Perspex