Shade structure created for Rockhampton’s foreshore with Acrylic and Perspex

Clear acrylic 40mm blocks were combined with a subtle layer of Perspex Frost in Arctic Blue colour to create the shade structure

Clear acrylic blocks and Perspex sheets from Allplastics Engineering were used to create a shade structure for the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project in the Rockhampton area of Queensland. The project comprises of the creation of a new recreational wet play area on the Yeppoon Foreshore, provision of roofing and weather protection to enhance the beach stage and performance area, provision to shade over the existing amphitheatre seating terraces as well as a boardwalk and viewing area.

Allplastics provided the design team at Place Design Group with a few options for achieving the desired outcome for the shade structure. After a few experiments, the design team chose clear acrylic 40mm blocks with a subtle layer of Perspex Frost in Arctic Blue colour to create an amazing outcome for the project manager, Penfold Projects.

The blocks act as a spacer to provide rigidity and also achieve great light diffusion effects in the structure.