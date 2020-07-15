Retail displays at Sydney airport using Staron solid surfaces

Allplastics Engineering used Staron solid surfaces to custom fabricate retail display cabinets for ECCO at the Sydney International Airport.

Based on the concept by Geoform Architects, the retail displays stand out in the busy airport environment thanks to the extremely artistic and geometric design. The white honeycomb spliced on the timber base scores high on both aesthetics and function.

Created by technology leader Samsung, Staron solid surfaces comprise of a natural and pure mineral derived from bauxite ore and blended with an advanced pure acrylic resin, resulting in a premium surface material. Staron is non-porous, preventing staining; the material is also repairable and renewable. Featuring a smooth finish, Staron solid surfaces come in a generous palette of over 80 colours, providing a design solution that pushes the boundaries of design.

“We took on board the advice of Allplastics to up-spec to Staron, elevating the presentation and making for a more resilient display,” says Paul Waddington from Geoform Architects.

The client, ECCO is a Danish shoe manufacturer and retailer, specialising in footwear as well as accessories and leather productions. The materials selected by Allplastics completely met their expectations for durable and hard-wearing retail fit-outs in the demanding and high traffic environment of the Sydney International Airport. Combined with LED lighting and clear polished edge acrylic shelves, the final design outcome is spectacular.

Waddington from Geoform Architects also applauded the contribution of Allplastics Engineering in this project.

“Thank you Allplastics for supporting us with this challenging project. It had a tight deadline and installation after-hours due to restrictions by the Sydney International Airport authorities. Allplastics successfully project managed the detailing and installation of integrated lighting, going the extra mile to ensure the finished product confidently projected our client’s brand in this high traffic environment.”

High-quality materials could become the driving force for design. Let Allplastics help you explore the endless possibilities in your next commercial, retail or residential project.