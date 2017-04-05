Search
Replicate parts accurately with Allplastics’ CNC routing services

By Allplastics Engineering 05 April 2017
Supplier News
article image CNC routing for accurate machining of parts
CNC routing facilities from Allplastics Engineering enable their customers to receive consistently replicated parts cut from a broad range of engineering and building plastics.

Unlike laser cutting machines, Allplastics’ CNC routers can be used with a diverse range of engineering and building plastics without any toxic fumes or burnt edges. Customers can choose from Acrylic, Polycarbonate, MDF, PVC, Polypropylene, PTFE, Acetal, ABS, HDPE and Laminates such as Tufnol, Formica and Aluminium Composite Panels.

Allplastics Engineering uses router tables measuring 3050x2030mm, allowing the machining of parts and large panels with no joints.

Customers are requested to provide DXF file format drawings to save on programming costs and ensure speedy response on quotes.

CNC Routing Building Plastics Engineering Plastics