Search
Home > Protective polycarbonate screens for amusement arcades
Related Supplier News
Gold acrylic sheets at a special discount all July
Gold acrylic sheets at a special ...
Allplastics Engineering is offering gold acrylic sheets at a special discount throughout July.
Choosing the right privacy screens for homes
Choosing the right privacy screens ...
Allplastics Engineering offers a wide range of aesthetically pleasing options that can be easily installed as privacy screens.
Slimline acrylic showcases for displaying treasured items
Slimline acrylic showcases for displaying ...
Allplastics Engineering has introduced a new range of slimline showcases fabricated from clear polished acrylic.

Protective polycarbonate screens for amusement arcades

By Allplastics Engineering 05 August 2018
Supplier News
article image Clear polycarbonate screens are ideal for amusement parks and arcades
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Clear polycarbonate screens from Allplastics Engineering are ideal for safeguarding installations in amusement parks and arcades against accidental or intentional damage by patrons.

Amusement parks and arcades provide adults and children with many hours of fun and interaction. But the colourful and expensive games often risk breakage over time.

Allplastics Engineering recommends their clear polycarbonate sheets as a solution. A flexible material that’s 250 times stronger than glass and almost shatterproof, clear polycarbonate can be cut on site or CNC routed to shape and easily curved and inserted in a frame without cracking.

Polycarbonate sheets from Allplastics are available in 2440x1220mm or 2440x1830 sheet sizes and 1.5mm, 2mm, 3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 9.5mm thickness options. Colours include Clear, Opal, Tints and Frost (made to order).

Key advantages of polycarbonate safety screens include outstanding toughness; good chemical resistance to solvents and cleaners; good electrical insulation; great resistance to weathering; ability to withstand temperatures from -40°C to +130°C; and fire rated material.

Allplastics’ polycarbonate sheets are ideal for balustrades, glazing, noise walls, safety guards and machine covers.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Polycarbonate Sheets Polycarbonate Screens Polycarbonate Panels Polycarbonate Enclosures