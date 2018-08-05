Protective polycarbonate screens for amusement arcades

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Clear polycarbonate screens are ideal for amusement parks and arcades

Clear polycarbonate screens from Allplastics Engineering are ideal for safeguarding installations in amusement parks and arcades against accidental or intentional damage by patrons.

Amusement parks and arcades provide adults and children with many hours of fun and interaction. But the colourful and expensive games often risk breakage over time.

Allplastics Engineering recommends their clear polycarbonate sheets as a solution. A flexible material that’s 250 times stronger than glass and almost shatterproof, clear polycarbonate can be cut on site or CNC routed to shape and easily curved and inserted in a frame without cracking.

Polycarbonate sheets from Allplastics are available in 2440x1220mm or 2440x1830 sheet sizes and 1.5mm, 2mm, 3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 9.5mm thickness options. Colours include Clear, Opal, Tints and Frost (made to order).

Key advantages of polycarbonate safety screens include outstanding toughness; good chemical resistance to solvents and cleaners; good electrical insulation; great resistance to weathering; ability to withstand temperatures from -40°C to +130°C; and fire rated material.

Allplastics’ polycarbonate sheets are ideal for balustrades, glazing, noise walls, safety guards and machine covers.