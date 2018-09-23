Search
Protecting car showroom floors from tyre markings with polycarbonate pads

By Allplastics Engineering 23 September 2018
Supplier News
article image Polycarbonate combines high impact strength with low deformation under load
Allplastics Engineering presents polycarbonate pads designed to protect floors in car showrooms against black tyre markings.

A hard, rigid thermoplastic material, polycarbonate combines high impact strength with low deformation under load. With a strength that exceeds float glass by 250 times, polycarbonate retains its shape and superior strength even at elevated temperatures, leaving the floor completely unaffected under the load of the vehicle.

Key benefits of polycarbonate also include sound electrical insulation properties, exceptional tensile, shear and flexural strength, and ease of machining and fabrication. These benefits make polycarbonate ideal for a wide range of applications such as manufacturing electrical connectors, mining equipment glazing, instrument covers, machine guards, noise barrier walls, safety screens, roofs and greenhouses among many more.

Allplastics’ polycarbonate range includes PC UV Clear and Opal, PC UV Texture and Pebble, PC UV Tube and Rod, Abrasion Resistant, PC Ballistic Grade, PC Hardcoat Mirror, and Polycarbonate Machine Guard.

