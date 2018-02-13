Protect fire extinguishers in warehouses

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering employs the unbreakable properties of polycarbonate to fabricate a range of protective guards for fire extinguishers installed in commercial and industrial buildings.

An essential safety requirement in diverse work environments, fire extinguishers need to be serviced and maintained regularly to ensure smooth operation in the event of a fire. However, fire extinguishers are often damaged in environments such as warehouses when forklifts accidentally hit them, rendering these fire safety devices unusable.

Factory and warehouse managers responsible for the proper working of fire extinguishers in their facilities can now ensure complete protection with the clear unbreakable polycarbonate guards from Allplastics Engineering.

A transparent, dimensionally stable engineering plastic, polycarbonate offers high transparency and robust strength, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Makrolon, Lexan, Tufffak and Safeguard are some of the well-known polycarbonate brands.

Clear unbreakable polycarbonate guards fabricated by Allplastics protect fire extinguishers from forklifts but keep them visible to operators and staff at all times.

According to a maintenance manager at a major pharmaceutical company in Sydney, the polycarbonate guards make a dramatic improvement in the number of hours lost due to damaged fire extinguishers as well as costs of replacing fire extinguishers.

Allplastics also fabricates custom dispensers, boxes, bins and safety barriers for commercial and industrial facilities.