Polycarbonate panels keeping it safe at Sydney Harbour

Abrasion resistant polycarbonate panels from Allplastics Engineering have been installed at Sydney Harbour as a measure of safety for visitors enjoying the beautiful views.

Sydney Harbour offers stunning views of landmarks such as the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, delighting both residents and visitors. However, safety panels and barriers are required to minimise the risk of accidents and deter ‘climbers’ from going over a dangerous edge.

The polycarbonate panels from Allplastics Engineering are 250 times stronger than normal glass, making them virtually unbreakable. Additionally, the abrasion-resistant coating on both surfaces allows the panels to be safely used in the public domain, regardless of exposure to knocks. The panels can be leaned against or bumped into without fear of causing scratches or breakage.

Allplastics’ polycarbonate panels have been extensively specified and installed as safety barriers in many public venues including the Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney Bridge Climb, train and bus stations, swimming pools, universities and much more. These panels offer a strong, reliable and safe alternative to glass in any application that prioritises public safety.