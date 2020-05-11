Polycarbonate barriers ensure safety at NSW State Library

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Abrasion resistant polycarbonate barriers from Allplastics Engineering were installed in the reading room at the State Library of NSW to replace glass barriers.

One of the greatest libraries of the world, with a history dating back to 1826, the State Library features inspiring spaces, rich collections, galleries and cultural and learning programs that are open to all.

The iconic Mitchell Library reading room is a beautiful, light-filled space allowing readers to enjoy the atmosphere while collaborating on projects, research or studies. Events were organised by the management of the library at certain times of the year, and glass barriers were used to segregate the reading room.

These glass barriers were not only heavy and difficult to move but also a hazard due to risk of breakage.

Allplastics Engineering recommended their abrasion resistant 12.7mm thick clear polycarbonate panels, which were cut to size for the special requirements of the library.

Allplastics offers clear polycarbonate sheets with a special coating, which creates a highly abrasion resistant surface on both sides – almost equivalent to glass in performance.

Additionally, the enhanced UV resistance protects against yellowing and hazing, making the abrasion resistant polycarbonate the perfect choice for the high profile glazing project.

The resistance to breakage and abrasion makes these clear panels the ideal choice for security glazing at police stations and hospitals as well as anti-vandal viewing panes in transport stations and public venues.