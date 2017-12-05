Penguin enclosure created with HDPE panels at Sea Life, Sydney

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The new penguin enclosure at the Sea Life Aquarium, Sydney

Allplastics Engineering supplied a range of materials to build the new penguin enclosure at the Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

MPA, the Project Managers involved in the $9M fitout sought various materials for the penguin enclosures including black HDPE for slides as well as polycarbonates and acrylics custom cut to meet urgent project deadlines.

The state-of-the-art enclosure, which resembles a miniature Macquarie Island, houses 26 Gentoo penguins. Visitors to the Sea Life Aquarium can meet the sub-Antarctic penguins face-to-face in their enclosure.

HDPE panels are an excellent alternative to timber or metal in marine environments. In this application, the smooth surface texture of HDPE will keep the birds safe. The material also minimises ongoing maintenance by eliminating problems such as rot, rust and delamination.