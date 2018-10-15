Pakor Flute boards offering cost-effective protection in versatile applications

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Pakor Flute boards from Allplastics Engineering are a range of twin wall polypropylene sheets designed for use in the construction, packaging, industrial, material handling and aquaculture sectors.

Part of Allplastics’ broad range of materials, Pakor Flute board is a general purpose fluted substrate offering good resistance to chemicals and water. Though lightweight, the board is strong enough for most applications where cost matters.

For instance, Allplastics’ Architectural and Building division offers niche materials such as PERSPEX, Plexiglass, Design Composite, Zenolite and Polycarbonate sheets. Pakor Flute sheets are used to protect these materials during transport, storage and onsite handling.

Pakor Flute sheets are recommended for building sites where floors, carpets and walls need to be protected from potential damage during work being carried out by tradespeople. Pakor Flute sheets offer a cost-effective solution for preventing paint, dust or objects from marking expensive finishes.

The sheets are 100% recyclable and suitable for outdoor use in the short-term.

Pakor Flute sheets are available in a choice of colours including Black, Yellow, Blue, Red, Green and White.

Typical applications include carpet protection, aquaculture tree guarding and sheet separation (glass, acrylic, timber), as well as in automotive, food and beverage, signage, and point of sale environments, among others.

Pakor Flute boards are available in 1830 x 1220mm and 2440 x 1220mm sheets. Printing grade with Carone treatment is also available.