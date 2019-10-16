Opal acrylic bricks light up facade at new Sydney apartments

The use of opal acrylic achieved the desired effect for the lighting

Allplastics Engineering collaborated with Ceramic Façade Systems to custom-fabricate opal acrylic ‘bricks’ for the diffused lighting effect on the entrance wall of a new apartment development in Sydney. Opal acrylic bricks were machined and glued to diffuse the LED lights on the newly built apartments.

A mixed-use development comprising of 91 residential dwellings and seven retail lots above three levels of basement car parking, The Place is located in the Sydney suburb of Ashfield in the inner west, amidst an eclectic collection of historical buildings, lively eateries and stunning urban art.

Designed by H3 Architecture, the building features PGH bricks in an exciting array of colours. The use of opal acrylic achieved the desired effect for the lighting of the entrance wall of the building with the juxtaposition of the white LED with the gold nugget light drawing positive feedback from residents and visitors.

