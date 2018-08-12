New black Air-board panels balancing translucence and privacy

Allplastics Engineering has introduced a new range of composite panels in black, perfect for interior, exterior and acoustic applications. The new black AIR-board product series by Design Composite is on-trend with the current design shift to clear shapes and colours; the thermoplastic panels also have greater impact in terms of design and lighting effects.

Going back to the basics, the black panels allow light, shadows, nuances, textures and tones to come into their own, since there is no reflection or overexposure to the eye. Consequently, these effects make the new panels a design highlight in every room and venue.

Ideal for versatile application as a room divider, privacy screen or acoustic panel, the black plastic panels are impactful with their unique look and flexible design options. In some lighting applications, the black panels even develop a fascinating, iridescent life of their own.

Additionally, the black composite panels balance translucence and privacy in any application. The translucence and light-scattering effects complement unique technical properties such as fire resistance (UV PC flame retardant), low weight and very high rigidity, making the decorative panels extremely suitable for a wide range of applications.

The panels with AIR-board honeycomb core and polycarbonate or acrylic facing sheets are especially suitable as decorative elements in diverse environments. For instance, the panels are ideal as UV-resistant sun protection in interior design or as multifunctional acoustic panels in modern office concepts, administrative buildings, hotels and entertainment venues as well as in areas beyond the workplace such as shop or trade fair designs.

The large number of variants, panels and acoustic qualities along with the timeless look can be easily integrated into concepts to achieve striking design outcomes.

The honeycomb cores available in three different sizes for the AIR-board series can be combined with various transparent or coloured facing sheets. The different layers and different core structures allow a variety of imaginative design options.

The panels are available in a sheet size of 3020mm x 1000mm with 19mm thickness.

Allplastics will be receiving shipments in October 2018, so please reserve your orders to avoid disappointment.

For more information, please download the Data Sheet.