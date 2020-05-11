Mitigating COVID-19 spread with Allplastics’ solutions

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The Allplastics team has been busy with urgent installations for a wide spectrum of applications

The Allplastics Engineering fabrication team has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing custom made solutions to meet the specific requirements of their clients.

Over the last two months, the Allplastics team has been busy with urgent installations for a wide spectrum of applications requiring sneeze guards, Perspex barriers, polycarbonate flat-pack hygiene screens, and room and office partitions.

The customers range from hardware chains, pizza restaurants, storage outlets and petrol stations to chemists, vets, dentists, medical centres and takeaway cafes.

In addition, emergency rooms in many hospitals and surgical units were provided with clear acrylic ‘intubation’ boxes designed to protect health workers from aerosol sprays during operations in intensive care units.

Allplastics has also just received a shipment of clear PET face shields, which offer health workers and employees in many industries with clear vision while minimising the risk of transmission of viruses.

Let’s take pride in our collective achievements of combating the dreaded virus in Australia.

Together we will get through this. We will all come together to get Australia working again!