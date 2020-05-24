Search
The Allplastics team has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing custom made solutions to meet the specific requirements of their clients.
Allplastics Engineering offers a range of lightweight yet strong polycarbonate and acrylic mirrors for home gymnasium walls.
Allplastics has stepped up to the COVID-19 pandemic challenge by rapidly responding to urgent requests for clear barriers and screens.

Minimising COVID-19 transmission with Allplastics solutions

By Allplastics Engineering 24 May 2020
Supplier News
article image Custom fabrications
Allplastics Engineering is meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing clear acrylic or polycarbonate barriers and/or screens in response to urgent requests from hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies, supermarkets, veterinary clinics and many other healthcare and retail businesses.

Custom fabrications

Allplastics fabricates barriers to perfectly fit the space and size required by you.

Installation

The Allplastics team of dedicated installers can expertly install the segregation barriers in your store to protect your staff and keep your business going in this pandemic situation.

Quality and speed

Allplastics has expertise in the fabrication and manufacture of clear barriers/ screens in any quantity with rapid response.

Allplastics materials:

Acrylic

Acrylic can be used in many applications because of its outstanding weatherability, long lifespan, excellent clarity and simple recyclability. Acrylic sheets are available in many colours, tints and surface textures such as frost or non reflective.

Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate UV grade sheets are suited for outdoor applications where outstanding weatherability and long life expectancy are required.

