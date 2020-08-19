Maintain head count restrictions at venues with number cards

Printed number plates can be handed over to guests as they enter the venue

Allplastics Engineering offers an innovative solution to venues to ensure they follow the rules on the maximum number of guests allowed inside following COVID-19 restrictions.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, major recreational facilities are permitted to have up to 25% of the normal capacity of the venue. However, keeping track of people entering and leaving the venue can get confusing for the staff. Allplastics offers printed acrylic number plates that can be handed over to guests as they enter the venue.

The numbers are printed on acrylic shapes (circles, squares and rectangles) and distributed to customers when they enter the facility. The number plates are collected on the way out or with the bill payment. A look at the number cards will inform the staff about the exact number of people still inside the venue.

Venues also have the option to personalise these number plates with their branding including logos, colours and unique designs. Acrylic sheets offer excellent impact resistance, are lightweight and fully recyclable, and also available in many colours, tints and surface textures to meet specific client requirements in various situations.

Allplastics Engineering has the experience in providing quality custom made signage, numbers, logos and letters while stocking a wide spectrum of materials to meet different needs. Allplastics can provide you with complete printed signage on acrylic, polycarbonate, or expanded PVC and multi-layered HDPE sheets among others. Using CNC routing, all designs can be made directly from your artwork utilising a wide array of colour combinations.

In these tough times, let Allplastics assist you in making your venue a safer and user-friendly place for guests and staff.