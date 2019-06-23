Search
Machined cast nylon parts for tough industrial applications
Machined cast nylon parts for tough industrial applications

By Allplastics Engineering 23 June 2019
Supplier News
article image Machined cast nylon parts
Allplastics Engineering offers a range of cast nylon rods, sheets and tubes in Natural, Black (MOS2 filled) and Oil filled grades.

Cast nylon replaces bronze, cast iron, stainless steel and aluminium cost-effectively in many industrial applications, minimising both lubrication cost and component weight. Additionally, a precision machining service is performed by experienced machinists utilising the latest CNC turning centres and routers.

Cast nylon is suitable for a diverse range of industrial components for maintenance as well as original equipment. These include wear pads, support and guide wheels, conveyor rollers, top and bottom adaptors, sleeves for wheels, rope pulleys, sheaves, hammer heads, insulators, feed screws, scrapers and gear wheels.

Key features and benefits of cast nylon components include excellent wear resistance, high mechanical strength, good fatigue resistance, high mechanical damping ability, and good sliding properties.

Nylon 6 cast sheets:

  • Size (mm): 2000 x 1000 and 3050 x 1220
  • Thickness (mm): 10 – 100

Nylon 6 cast tubes:

  • Dimensions (mm): ID: 0 – 850; OD: 60 – 900
  • Length (mm): 1000

Nylon 6 cast rods:

  • Diameter (mm): 50 – 500
  • Length (mm): 150, 500, and 1000
