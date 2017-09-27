Machine guards made with polycarbonate sheets

Machine guards made from polycarbonate sheets are ensuring safety at the workplace. Allplastics Engineering represents a range of clear polycarbonate brands including Lexan, Makrolon, Palram and Safeguard, which are used in diverse industrial environments such as food, materials handling, mining, engineering and assembly lines to comply with OH&S regulations for worker safety.

Polycarbonate UV grade is 250 times stronger than glass, can be easily cut and machined, is virtually unbreakable, and covered by a warranty from the manufacturer, making it the preferred choice of engineers when designing guards for machinery.

Allplastics also offers machine guards for use in applications where they are constantly being cleaned and exposed to wear. Mar resistant grade polycarbonate sheets have a special coating on both sides to minimise damage or marking on guards and barriers. Brands such as Lexan MR10 and Makrolon AR2 are available in thicknesses ranging from 3mm to 12.7mm.

Allplastics’ capabilities

Allplastics can provide CNC routered shapes to match your drawings or broken guards; experienced fabricators can bend or construct chutes, guards, boxes or covers for a diverse range of applications; and thin gauge polycarbonate that can be cold bent and secured by a frame can be supplied for requirements such as curved lathe guards or surrounds.

In addition to clear polycarbonate guards, Allplastics can also fabricate Opal (off white) polycarbonate for applications where visibility is more important than clarity, or yellow high density polyethylene for even higher visibility.

Key features and benefits of polycarbonate machine guards include excellent impact resistance; ability to be cold bent in thinner gauges; self-extinguishing properties; excellent acoustics; and UV resistance.