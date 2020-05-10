Lustrolite writable surfaces – lighter, safer, stronger

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering introduces Lustrolite writable surfaces featuring a hard coat surface that is resistant to abrasions and chemicals.

Suitable for whiteboards and markers, Lustrolite writable surfaces are available in standard sheet sizes of 2440mm x 1220mm x 4mm thick.

Weighing only 13.8kg per sheet, Lustrolite writable surfaces are half the weight of a similar product in glass but 25 times stronger.

Proudly made in Australia, Lustrolite writable surfaces are easy to clean and install, and much safer to use than glass, making them ideal for students at home.

Clear panels can be printed on the reverse side.