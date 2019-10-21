Long-lasting coloured HDPE sheets for signage and playgrounds

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering offers multilayer coloured high density polyethylene (HDPE) sheets for use in signage, playground or amusement arcade applications.

Available in a wide spectrum of bright contrasting colours, these HDPE sheets are perfect for environments where strong impact colours are a prerequisite. Since the colours are embedded within the sheet and are not just a surface finish, there is no need for painting or risk of rotting or rusting.

Allplastics’ multilayer coloured HDPE sheets can withstand the rigours and abuse inflicted by children in playgrounds and amusement arcade environments. These sheets will last much longer than alternatives such as metal or timber.

These HDPE boards are manufactured with UV stabilisers making them resistant to fading and outdoor elements. The textured surface minimises the risk of scratches.

Allplastics uses their CNC routing facilities to engrave (machine) logos, locker numbers and messages, as well as customise designs for museums, parks, swimming pools, amusement parks, schools and many other venues.

Allplastics’ multilayer coloured HDPE sheets are ideal for indoor or outdoor use; can be easily cut or CNC routed/ engraved; use FDA approved base materials; have good impact resistance; and come in a wide range of bright colours/ cores.

The sheets measure 2440mm x 1220mm and are available in 12mm or 19mm thickness options.