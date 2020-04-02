Keeping safe with clear sneeze guards and customised hygiene barriers

Allplastics Engineering has stepped up to the global COVID-19 pandemic challenge by rapidly responding to urgent requests for their clear acrylic or polycarbonate barriers and screens.

With hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies, supermarkets, veterinary clinics and many other businesses requiring these barriers for protection against transmission of the Coronavirus, Allplastics Engineering has employed their expertise in fabrication of plastics to manufacture bespoke clear barriers and screens in any quantity with rapid response.

The company also provides the services of a team of dedicated installers who can expertly install the segregation barriers in your establishment.

Allplastics’ clear acrylic or polycarbonate barriers and screens minimise the risk of transmission between employees and customers. If required, these clear barriers can be fabricated with cut-outs to allow transfer of sold goods and payment receipts over the counter. They can be simple flat panels or bent with returns on both sides. Polished edges are provided for aesthetics and safety.

Allplastics can also provide clear face mask boxes, clear disposable gloves dispensers and safety notice boards for both essential services and the community in general.

Allplastics’ safety screens, sneeze guards and barriers cater to the needs of hospitals, medical centres, dental clinics, pharmacies, restaurants/ takeaways /fast food chains, manufacturing plants, veterinary clinics, offices, and news agents among many more.