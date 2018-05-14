Search
Keeping our heritage safe in polycarbonate showcases
Keeping our heritage safe in polycarbonate showcases

By Allplastics Engineering 14 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Allplastics fabricated a polycarbonate showcase for the church to display antique window frames
Considerable effort is invested in the preservation of historical documents, objects and artefacts by museums, schools, churches and other organisations. It becomes even more challenging when these items are displayed for public viewing.

Traditionally, objects of historical and heritage value have been displayed in glass cases. When acrylic offered a safer and more economical option, the glass cases were replaced by this material. However, acrylic can be easily cracked in public areas by accident or an act of vandalism.

The Corunna Wesleyan Methodist Church in the picturesque south coast of New South Wales approached Allplastics Engineering with the task of fabricating a sealed, clear showcase from unbreakable polycarbonate. The church wanted to display antique church window frames dating back to 1914 in the showcase.

Allplastics fabricated a polycarbonate showcase for the church, using custom machined polycarbonate spacers to join the back and front panels as well as provide rigidity on the corners. Polycarbonate has 250 times the strength of glass.

Mr Harry Bate, who handled the project, appreciated Allplastics’ fabrication work on the challenging task.

Allplastics has been fabricating acrylics and polycarbonates for more than 30 years. Applications include museum showcases, aquarium panels, exhibition stands, water columns, safety barriers and public art pieces among many more.

