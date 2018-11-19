Keeping it safe in glass manufacturing plants with HDPE

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Handling glass panels in manufacturing facilities can be a challenge with the risk of the panels hitting each other and causing injury to workers.

Allplastics Engineering addresses this hazard by offering Evolution Windows custom made black, high density polyethylene panels with CNC routed grooves. Not only do the polyethylene panels eliminate the problem of the glass sheets hitting each other, but they also promote the sliding of glass panels in and out of storage – safely.

These grooved panels can also be used in acrylic and polycarbonate sheet plants.

HDPE has exceptional sliding properties, good chemical resistance and easy machinability; is lightweight and cost effective; is available in various grades suitable to specific conditions and applications; and is recyclable. Allplastics can also offer recycled graded if required.

Key benefits of the polyethylene panels include low weight; excellent chemical resistance; weldability; very high surface release properties; does not absorb water; is non-toxic and self-lubricating; and has very low coefficient of friction and excellent dampening characteristics.

Applications include food grade cutting boards (natural); parts subjected to high impact stresses; flow promotion; conveyor parts subject to wear and requiring low friction; components in touch with foodstuffs; timber replacement; pads for transport and infrastructure; wear strips; agriculture – feeding troughs and feed bins; flanged bushes for marine environments; non-stick rollers; and custom tanks.

Availability:

HDPE Sheets

Size (mm): 2000 x 1000, 2440 x 1220, 3000 x 1500, 4000 x 1000

Thickness: 1mm – 100mm

HDPE Rods

Diameter (mm): 18 - 500

Colour: Natural, Black