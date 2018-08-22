Inspirational display at Vivid Light Festival 2018 features Plexiglas sheets

Allplastics Engineering supplied a large number of Plexiglas Satin Ice sheets to build an inspirational installation at the Sydney Vivid Light Festival 2018. Allplastics has been associated with several exciting installations at the Vivid festival over the last decade.

Commissioned by ANL Design, the installation titled ‘Closer’ was constructed as a series of 3D interconnected translucent cubes. Visitors were invited to enter and discover that the interior of the structure was actually a maze, with shadowy silhouettes seen through walls to give the experience of isolation and disorientation.

Located on the corner of Phillip Street and Bridge in Sydney’s CBD, the installation was a commentary on social media and human relationships in the digital age.

ANL Design approached Allplastics for the supply of Plexiglas Satin Ice, sheets which became the most outstanding feature of the display.

Plexiglas Satin Ice was chosen for its unique light diffusion properties, satin surface finish, which minimises finger marks, and its written 10-year warranty for outdoor use, as well as all the normal advantages associated with acrylics such as safety, recyclability and impact strength (11 times of normal glass).

“We thank the Allplastics team for its cooperation and delivery in a tight deadline for Vivid,” said Lawrence Liang from the ANL Design.

Plexiglas Satin Ice sheets are available in neutral colours such as Satin Ice Crystal as well as a wide spectrum of colours such as Strawberry, Ice Blue, Citrus, Plum and more. The sheets are available in 3mm, 6mm and 10mm thickness options.

Allplastics supplies a broad range of niche materials and associated services to a diverse range of applications in architecture, building, lighting, point of sale, exhibitions, retail, landscape and infrastructure projects.

These include PERSPEX Frost, Plexiglas Satin Ice, Polycarbonate, and Design Composite Translucent panels including PEP-Core Air Board and Stage.