Home > Improving school spaces with colourful PEP CORE screens
Improving school spaces with colourful PEP CORE screens

By Allplastics Engineering 15 October 2020
Supplier News
article image PEP CORE bag hanger screens at Our Lady of Rosary Primary School
Schools can use PEP CORE screens from Allplastics Engineering to transform various areas such as the locker room and playground into more inspirational and colourful spaces.

Allplastics’ Architectural division provided the Design Composite PEP CORE Satin opal screens for the newly refurbished bag racks at Our Lady of Rosary Primary School in Kellyville in north-west Sydney.

The PEP CORE translucent panels were selected for their unique geometry, which provides exceptional rigidity while having a very interesting decorative look. The panels also offer a practical benefit as the satin outer surfaces prevent fingerprints in the busy school environment.

Designed by Alleanza Architects and installed by FAL Constructions, the result has been warmly welcomed by the school students and administration. Cassie Stronach of Alleanza commented that “the PEP CORE bag hanger screens look great”.

Available in a choice of clear, colour and satin finishes, Design Composite PEP CORE panels offer architects, designers, project managers and builders both functional and aesthetic advantages such as rigidity, light weight, UV stability and beautiful visual appeal.

Key features of Design Composite PEP CORE panels include 10-year warranty from discolouration; double-side usability; compatibility with other glazing systems; easy installation; excellent UV and weather resistance; high hail and impact resistance; light scattering and anti-glare effects with lighting; and lightweight material.

Design Composite PEP CORE panels are recommended for bar fronts, ceiling panels, doors, partitions, skylights, stands and exhibition displays for indoors and outdoors, and wall systems.

Colours include Dark Blue, Light Blue, Red, Green, Orange and Yellow.

Panels Screen Translucent Panels Decorative Panels