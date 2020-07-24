How to look after your acrylic sneeze guards

Clear sneeze guards and hygiene barriers are widely employed at customer-facing businesses such as stores and service centres in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These preventive measures help minimise the risk of transmission of the Coronavirus between employees and customers.

Allplastics Engineering offers a wide range of clear hygiene barriers including acrylic sneeze guards, polycarbonate barriers and framed screens. Bespoke barriers can be fabricated to sizes specific to the application for pharmacies, medical centres, optometrists, Uber vehicles, supermarkets, petrol stations, clubs, restaurants, cafes as well as classrooms and offices among many more.

While installing these hygiene barriers will minimise the spread of the virus, maintenance is a big part of ensuring their continued effectiveness. Acrylic sneeze guards can be cleaned using a solution of lukewarm water with a drop of washing-up liquid. Use a soft cloth to loosen any dirt, and rinse with cold water. Dry the barriers with a very soft cloth to prevent water spotting. You should not use strong chemicals, glass spray, or other abrasive cleaning materials; also avoid any form of scraper, squeegee or any sharp instrument.

You can maximise the service life of these hygiene barriers by using plastic cleaners. VuPlex Plastic Cleaner & Polish is an easy and effective way to clean, protect and polish all clear or coloured plastics. VuPlex produces a shinier, cleaner, more lustrous finish with no smears or smudges, which makes clear plastics virtually transparent and gleaming like new. Simply spray on the cleaned and dry surface, use a soft cloth to wipe and clean until it's nearly dry, and then a second and dry cloth to polish.

With proper and regular maintenance, your acrylic sneeze guards can stay clean and clear. Allplastics also stocks VuPlex for your convenience.

Collaborate with Allplastics to keep your retail space and employees safe, and give your customers the confidence to shop with you.