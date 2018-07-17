Search
Home > Gold acrylic sheets at a special discount all July
Related Supplier News
Barangaroo’s Green Ladder display features clear acrylic panels
Barangaroo’s Green Ladder display ...
Clear acrylic panels from Allplastics Engineering were incorporated into a striking public art installation in Barangaroo, Sydney.

Gold acrylic sheets at a special discount all July

By Allplastics Engineering 17 July 2018
Supplier News
article image Allplastics’ gold acrylic mirror sheet used in an exhibition
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Allplastics Engineering is offering gold acrylic sheets at a special discount throughout July.

Available in 3mm thick sheets in 2550 x 1220 mm and 3000 x 2000 mm sheet sizes, Allplastics’ gold acrylic mirror can be used in a broad range of applications including for weddings, birthdays, golden anniversaries, product launches, reception centres, cladding of tables, showcases, plinths, signage, letters and numbers.

Allplastics’ gold acrylic mirror sheets can be cut to size or shaped utilising the artwork provided by customers. Printing can be added to complete the project to desired objectives.

Allplastics also offers their expertise in the fabrication of plastics to achieve your creations.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Plastics Acrylic Sheets Fabrication Services