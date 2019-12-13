Food grade HDPE rollers and bushes by Allplastics

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Food grade high density polyethylene rollers, pins, washers, wear strips, spacers, bushes, and many other components can be machined, CNC routered, or cut to size by Allplastics Engineering .

Allplastics relies on more than 45 years of experience in the plastics engineering sector to utilise a diverse range of materials for your next maintenance project or to build new equipment for applications in the food, chemical, packaging, materials handling and electronics segments.

Key features of Allplastics’ food grade high density polyethylene (HDPE) include lightweight material, excellent chemical resistance, weldability, very high surface release properties, zero absorption of water, non-toxic and self-lubricating, very low coefficient of friction, and excellent dampening properties.

HDPE finds application in the manufacture of food grade cutting boards (natural), parts subjected to high impact stresses, flow promotion products, conveyor parts subject to wear and requiring low friction, components in touch with foodstuffs, timber replacement products, pads for transport and infrastructure, wear strips, feeding troughs and feed bins in agriculture, flanged bushes for marine environments, non-stick rollers, and custom tanks.