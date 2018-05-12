Search
Federal Ministers visit Allplastics' Chatswood facilities
Federal Ministers visit Allplastics’ Chatswood facilities

By Allplastics Engineering 12 May 2018
Supplier News
article image The federal ministers discussed various topics concerning manufacturing and SMEs.
Two government ministers recently visited the showroom and production facilities of Allplastics Engineering in Chatswood.

The Hon Paul Fletcher, Minister for Urban Structure and Cities and the Hon Craig Laundy, Minister for Small and Family Business, the Workplace and Deregulation, were accompanied by Mr Stig Falster, President of Chatswood Chamber of Commerce. The distinguished visitors met up with Allplastics Managing Director, Vic Kalloghlian and Operations Director, Raffi Kalloghlian to discuss various topics concerning manufacturing and SMEs.

Minister Fletcher commented, “We were very impressed by the work you do and the success of your business, especially in recovering from a fire in the 90s that impacted your business.”

After touring the modern showroom of Allplastics and the production facilities offering CNC routing and CNC machining facilities, Minister Laundy added, “It’s inspiring to see a family business that manufactures and markets niche products for a diverse range of industries despite many challenges.”

He added, “Your company demonstrates a clear vision for adapting to the new business environment of the 21st century while maintaining some of the traditional values of a family business.”

