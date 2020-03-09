Search
Customising sneeze guards to ensure food hygiene
Customising sneeze guards to ensure food hygiene

By Allplastics Engineering 09 March 2020
article image Acrylic sneeze guards for food displays
02 80382000

image
The global outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19) has highlighted the importance of hygiene, especially in the handling and display of food.

While personal hygiene can be maintained by washing hands with soap and water, or cleansing hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers, food hygiene needs to be ensured through other measures. 

Food put on display in shops, restaurants and markets require sneeze guards that provide a physical, protective barrier against the transfer of bacteria from coughs, sneezes, human contact and insects.

Allplastics Engineering can custom-fabricate sneeze guards for food sellers in any area of the industry from fish mongers, butchers, confectioners and bakers to cafes and restaurants among others.

Allplastics can supply clear, tinted or frosted finish acrylic displays, sneeze guards, barriers or cylinders to suit specific requirements. Custom made coloured food grade HDPE cutting boards can also be cut and supplied to segregate fish, meat, poultry and vegetables.

Acrylic Barriers Displays Food Hygiene Food Hygiene Equipment