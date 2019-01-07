Customised HDPE planter boxes for landscaping project

Allplastics Engineering was engaged by RDA Property Group recently to custom fabricate and supply a range of black HDPE planter boxes for a landscaping project. Considered an economical and practical material, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) has versatile application in materials handling, food processing, mining and other industries.

For the landscaping project, Allplastics Engineering manufactured black UV grade welded HDPE planter boxes measuring 3 metres in diameter and 900mm in height. The planter boxes were designed to give the client the flexibility to reuse and reposition them if required in the event the landscape design was changed in future.

High density polyethylene or HDPE has several advantages: It is available in both virgin and recycled grades; comes in thicknesses from 1.5mm up to 50mm; can be cut, machined, CNC routered and welded; is lightweight, non-toxic and self-lubricating; has excellent chemical resistance, very high surface release properties; very low coefficient of friction, and very good dampening characteristics; and does not absorb water.

HDPE finds application in food grade cutting boards (natural); parts subjected to high impact stresses; flow promotion; conveyor parts subject to wear and requiring low friction; components in contact with food; timber replacement; pads for transport and infrastructure; wear strips; feeding troughs and feed bins in agriculture; flanged bushes for marine environments; non-stick rollers; and custom tanks.

HDPE Sheets size (mm): 2000 x 1000, 2440 x 1220, 3000 x 1500, 4000 x 1000; Thickness (mm): 1 - 100

HDPE Rods: Diameter (mm): 18 – 500

HDPE Colours: Natural – Standard; Black – Standard