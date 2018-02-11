Custom printed acrylic panels created for media walls

Allplastics Engineering is often engaged to create special effects on their acrylics and other substrates.

Allplastics was recently approached by a client who required special media walls for the Channel Seven NEP facilities at the Sydney Technology Park. The company collaborated with PL group to achieve a stunning outcome of wide format print on 8mm thick clear acrylic panels with polished edges in a variety of colours to match the corporate colours specified by the client.

Allplastics can achieve striking design outcomes on various substrates for diverse applications. The company is able to offer the assurance of quick turnaround in delivery times thanks to the production of plastics and printing happening under one roof. Allplastics’ processes help customers avoid double handling of cutting, CNC routing and printing in separate locations.

Allplastics’ UV printing machines print both roll to roll and on flat substrates. A UV ink, ideal for indoor and outdoor applications, offers the flexibility and ability to adhere to almost any substance including corflute, timber, glass, acrylic, Xboard, aluminium composite and more.

The wide format printing is ideal for signage, exhibition and event displays, shop fronts, media walls, PDS campaigns, backlits/ SAV, furniture displays and promotional items.