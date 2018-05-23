Custom opal acrylic shaft brings light into basement bathrooms

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The custom fabricated shaft that provides natural light to the bathroom

Allplastics Engineering custom-designed and fabricated two shafts from opal acrylic to provide natural light to the bathroom amenities located in the basement of a building.

Allplastics supplied the builder Graph Building in Newcastle, custom fabricated 4.8m tall and 940mm diameter shafts that provided natural light to the toilet and washroom sections with an amazing halo effect.

Designed by CHROFI Architects in Manly, the fitout was received very well at the Maitland Riverlink Skylights precinct.