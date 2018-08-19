Search
Custom made PVC gutters for carparks and building sites
Custom made PVC gutters for carparks and building sites

By Allplastics Engineering 19 August 2018
Builders involved in multi-storeyed developments are often faced with the challenge of water aggregation on their sites.

Allplastics Engineering fabricates custom white or grey PVC gutters or channels to suit the specific situation on site, assisting builders and plumbing contactors implement the right solution for minimising the problem.

As a material, PVC demonstrates good chemical resistance and impact strength, and can be glued or welded on site if required.

While white PVC is a discreet solution if the surrounding walls are painted white, grey PVC can be used to blend with concrete walls and cement renders, and achieve an industrial look if required.

Allplastics can also fabricate clear acrylic or PVC gutters or viewing columns if the application requires transparency. Allplastics’ fabrication division can manufacture custom made tanks, hoods, scrolling towers, plating tanks, fume cupboards and storage vessels among many more.

Key advantages of PVC include excellent electrical properties, good machining, thermoformable and solvent cementable properties, low moisture resistance, and high chemical resistance.

