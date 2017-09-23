Custom fabrication for television shows and movie sets

Allplastics Engineering has been frequently called upon to custom fabricate various items from acrylic and polycarbonate materials. Allplastics has worked on well-known television and movie productions including the Superman movies where acrylic chards were cut and polished to construct Superman’s Fortress of Solitude in Antarctica; huge polycarbonate and acrylic panels supplied for the Matrix series filmed in Australia; as well as colourful composite translucent panels delivered to the Green Lantern production.

Allplastics was recently asked to fabricate a component known as the ‘Energy Polarizer’ for the Brock mini-series on Channel 10.

One of Australia's most successful motor racing drivers, Peter Geoffrey Brock raced vehicles mainly for Holden, in addition to BMW, Ford, Volvo, Porsche and Peugeot. Brock's business activities included the Holden Dealer Team (HDT) that produced his racing machines as well as a number of modified high-performance road versions of his racing cars.

Brock launched a new device in 1986 called the ‘Energy Polarizer’, which consisted of a black box containing a sliver of crystal surrounded by magnets in an epoxy resin. The Polarizer promised to improve the fuel performance and handling of any car. Though there was no scientific testing, Brock claimed the device could help the vehicle absorb road shocks, reduce overall vehicle noises, improve engine and suspension performance, and create a more pleasant environment for the driver and passenger.

