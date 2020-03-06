Search
Home > Custom acrylic terrariums fabricated for Sydney’s Star Casino
Related Supplier News
Acrylic mirrors for highly reflective signage
Acrylic mirrors for highly reflective ...
Allplastics’ coloured acrylic mirror range is perfect for adding a highly distinctive look to your next project.
Allplastics adds colour and spark to University of Sydney’s ‘Wonderlab’
Allplastics adds colour and spark ...
Allplastics supplied acrylic materials to the University of Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning for their Design Graduate Exhibition.
Allplastics encourages STEM program with precision machined plastics
Allplastics encourages STEM program ...
Allplastics Engineering has worked with several schools, providing them with custom machined or fabricated components for a diverse range of projects.

Custom acrylic terrariums fabricated for Sydney’s Star Casino

By Allplastics Engineering 06 March 2020
Supplier News
article image Acrylic terrarium at the Lounge Bar of the Star Casino, Sydney
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Allplastics Engineering team fabricated a series of dome and cylindrical shaped acrylic terrariums for installation at the Lounge Bar of the Star Casino in Sydney.

A terrarium is a collection of small and large plants growing in a sealed transparent container, providing a closed environment that can be used to illustrate the functioning of an ecosystem. Many different natural processes may be observed within the terrarium’s walls including photosynthesis, respiration and the water cycle.

Designed by DWP for the Star Entertainment Group, and expertly installed by Karisma Joinery, the size and bespoke shape of the terrariums presented challenges, all of which were overcome by experimenting with various hinge designs and incremental testing.

The terrarium is more than 2.1 metres tall and 1 metre in diameter with a hinged door.

The stunning outcome continues to attract positive reactions from patrons and visitors alike.

Allplastics can also supply smaller cylindrical terrariums for offices and homes utilising clear acrylic tubes ranging from 100mm to 500mm in diameter.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Acrylic Acrylic Tubes