Custom acrylic terrariums fabricated for Sydney’s Star Casino

Acrylic terrarium at the Lounge Bar of the Star Casino, Sydney

The Allplastics Engineering team fabricated a series of dome and cylindrical shaped acrylic terrariums for installation at the Lounge Bar of the Star Casino in Sydney.

A terrarium is a collection of small and large plants growing in a sealed transparent container, providing a closed environment that can be used to illustrate the functioning of an ecosystem. Many different natural processes may be observed within the terrarium’s walls including photosynthesis, respiration and the water cycle.

Designed by DWP for the Star Entertainment Group, and expertly installed by Karisma Joinery, the size and bespoke shape of the terrariums presented challenges, all of which were overcome by experimenting with various hinge designs and incremental testing.

The terrarium is more than 2.1 metres tall and 1 metre in diameter with a hinged door.

The stunning outcome continues to attract positive reactions from patrons and visitors alike.

Allplastics can also supply smaller cylindrical terrariums for offices and homes utilising clear acrylic tubes ranging from 100mm to 500mm in diameter.