Colourful selection of PERSPEX and PLEXIGLAS transforms Sydney office

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering supplied a colourful selection of PERSPEX Frost panels and PLEXIGLAS Satinice sheets for a commercial building refurbishment by Richard Crookes Construction in Sydney.

Located at 165 Philip Street in Sydney’s CBD, the building went through extensive refurbishment including alterations and additions; facade restoration works to the Philip Street and Elizabeth Street frontages; internal building upgrades; new office fitout; and provision of new retail space and restaurants to be fitted out by future tenants.

Smart Design Studio chose several colours for the project including Glacier Green Frost, Slate Grey and Arctic Blue for the PERSPEX panels as well as Pine for the PLEXIGLAS Satinice range.

Each level of the building features its unique combination of colours with stunning results.

PERSPEX Frost and PLEXIGLAS Satinice were chosen for their matt surface texture, which minimises risk of finger-marks, as well as the assurance of a 10-year warranty. These products from Allplastics eliminated the need for the project managers to apply film on glass or clear acrylic for similar results.

Site Manager Marko Neskoski commented, “We are very happy with the achieved outcome and thank the Allplastics team for their cooperation in delivering a bespoke result with challenging deadlines.”

PERSPEX FROST and PLEXIGLAS Satinice colours work well in combination with natural as well as commercial lighting to spectacularly transform a project.