Colour shifting Royals range from Perspex for stunning displays

Allplastics Engineering has added a new range of acrylic products to the Perspex family, designed for the retail segment. Delivering rich lustrous chromatic effects, the new Royals range produces a colour shift across the surface as the viewing angle changes, expanding the creative scope in various display applications.

Boasting a luxurious silk texture and metallic shimmer, the Perspex Royals range is available in six colours – Red, Green, Blue, Gold, Grey and Purple – and features all the excellent properties of cast acrylic sheets.

Key features of the Perspex Royals acrylics range include consistent bold colour when illuminated; unique colour shift capability; strong, durable and hardwearing; easy to shape and style; lightweight and easy to install; Perspex’s 10-year outdoor guarantee; and 100% recyclable.

Perspex Royals is recommended for POP, shopfitting, interior design, furniture, and architectural features.

The acrylic sheets are available in a standard 3050 x 2030 mm size with 3mm thickness.