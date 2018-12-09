Search
Home > Colour shifting Royals range from Perspex for stunning displays
Related Supplier News
Add colour to your garden with Perspex Frost panels
Add colour to your garden with Perspex ...
PERSPEX Frost is a premium international brand of horizontal and vertical panels featuring a unique double-sided finish.
Introducing a new acrylic with the Onyx look
Introducing a new acrylic with the ...
Allplastics Engineering introduces the Acrylic Onyx, an exciting new addition to their range of architectural plastics for internal applications.
Shade structure created for Rockhampton’s foreshore with Acrylic and Perspex
Shade structure created for Rockhampton’s ...
Clear acrylic and Perspex from Allplastics were used to create a shade structure for the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project in Queensland.

Colour shifting Royals range from Perspex for stunning displays

By Allplastics Engineering 09 December 2018
Supplier News
article image Perspex Royals acrylics range
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Allplastics Engineering has added a new range of acrylic products to the Perspex family, designed for the retail segment. Delivering rich lustrous chromatic effects, the new Royals range produces a colour shift across the surface as the viewing angle changes, expanding the creative scope in various display applications.

Boasting a luxurious silk texture and metallic shimmer, the Perspex Royals range is available in six colours – Red, Green, Blue, Gold, Grey and Purple – and features all the excellent properties of cast acrylic sheets.

Key features of the Perspex Royals acrylics range include consistent bold colour when illuminated; unique colour shift capability; strong, durable and hardwearing; easy to shape and style; lightweight and easy to install; Perspex’s 10-year outdoor guarantee; and 100% recyclable.

Perspex Royals is recommended for POP, shopfitting, interior design, furniture, and architectural features.

The acrylic sheets are available in a standard 3050 x 2030 mm size with 3mm thickness.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Acrylic Sheets Acrylics Perspex Displays Retail Displays