CNC routing wear resistant parts from UHMWPE

By Allplastics Engineering 01 May 2017
article image Wear resistant parts made from UHMWPE
The UHMWPE is a versatile engineering plastic available in sheets and rods from Allplastics Engineering . UHMWPE or Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene has wear resistant and sliding properties, making it an ideal choice for many industries such as materials handling, food, mining, transport and marine among many more.

Allplastics Engineering also manufactures components and parts from UHMWPE utilising their precision CNC routing facilities. Recently, the company produced a large 60mm thick component for the mining industry, later welding the large components to produce the final design.

The UHMWPE material is known for excellent toughness, good sliding properties, light weight, resistance to diluted acids, cleaning agents and numerous solvents, very good abrasion resistance, superior electrical insulation, and very low water absorption.

The material is ideal for creating chemical apparatus, chopping boards, conveyor parts, cryogenic parts, food processing equipment, liners, and wear strips.

UHMWPE sheets are available in 2000 x 1000mm and 3000 x 1000mm sizes, a thickness range of 5 – 100mm, and a choice of Natural, Black and Green colours.

UHMWPE rods are available in a diameter range of 8 – 250mm in Natural, Black and Green colours.

