CNC routing of engineering and building plastics

Allplastics Engineering offers a wide range of engineering and building plastics in sheet form.

Allplastics also provides CNC routing of these plastics using their 3000 x 2000 CNC routers to offer accurately replicated shapes for a diverse range of industries including mining, agriculture, medical, electrical, signage, rail, pharmaceutical, food, materials handling, defence, architecture, marine and more.

CNC routing can be an economical option for materials that cannot be laser-cut due to the composition of some plastics.

Materials such as Acetal, Nylon, PTFE, HDPE, polypropylene, high impact polystyrene, acrylic, PVC, polycarbonate, UHMWPE, aluminium composite, ABS and others can be accurately machined from DXF file format drawings supplied by customers or designers.

Allplastics’ expertise in the machining and CNC routing of plastics exceeds 45 years. The company can also assist customers with the correct selection of materials.

Allplastics is an ISO 2015 accredited company.