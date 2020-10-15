Clear abrasion resistant polycarbonate sheets now available

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering announces the availability of clear abrasion resistant polycarbonate sheets in 3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 9.5mm thickness options.

The highly abrasion resistant surface is an ideal choice for applications where glass is either too heavy or fragile. At almost half the weight of glass, the polycarbonate sheet is 250 times the strength of float glass.

The Lexan MR10 and Makrolon AR2 are suitable for only transparent applications. Both are backed by manufacturer’s warranties against abrasion, coating failure and breakage. With enhanced UV resistance to protect against yellowing and hazing, Makrolon AR2 sheets provide a longer service life for high profile architectural glazing projects.

Being unbreakable and abrasion resistant, these materials are the ideal choice for security glazing in police stations, anti-vandal viewing panels in transport stations and public venues, earthmoving machinery, windows, forestry equipment, ship portholes, railway double glazing and heavy-duty guards.

Due to its mar-resisting coating, the polycarbonate sheet cannot be cold-formed and is intended only for flat application.

Key features of these polycarbonate sheets include abrasion resistance, impact resistance, optical clarity, UV resistance, chemical resistance and light weight.

Applications include security glazing, bus shelters, balustrades, entrance doors, boat hatches and portholes, skylights, storefronts, excavator windows, and flat machine guards.

Availability of abrasion resistant polycarbonate sheets:

Size x Thickness (mm):