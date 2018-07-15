Choosing the right privacy screens for homes

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Choose from material options such as Perspex Frost, Plexiglas Satin Ice and opal polycarbonate

Urban centres across Australia, especially the suburbs are getting crowded with the prolific growth of apartments as well as houses with two or more storeys, all built to accommodate the ever-increasing population.

Often this vertical growth creates privacy issues for the residents; while some may seek to protect their private spaces, others may be required to provide screens by their neighbours as well as municipal councils.

Allplastics Engineering offers a wide range of aesthetically pleasing options that can be easily installed as privacy screens in backyards, apartment balconies, along border fences or even in commercial applications such as childcare centres and car wash centres.

Homeowners, builders and swimming pool contractors can choose from material options such as Perspex Frost, Plexiglas Satin Ice and opal polycarbonate in a variety of colours and translucency shades. The satin surface has the added practical advantage of not leaving finger marks due to the surface texture. Being translucent unlike metal, timber or steel fencing, these materials do not block light transmission.

Privacy screens are available in sheet sizes of 3050mm x 2030mm with 10mm thickness, giving the user the option of designing the screens with minimal joints and gaps.

Colour options include Glacier Green, Arctic Blue and Orange Crush as well as the neutral range of Crystal Clear Frost and Polar White. There are more than a dozen colours to choose from without compromising light transmission through the screens.

Both the Plexiglas and Perspex brands offer a written warranty of 10 years against discolouration in the outdoor environment.

Allplastics can also provide privacy screens with custom cut-outs, geometrical shapes or slots.

Additionally, Allplastics offers unique translucent composite panels in PEP-CORE, available in multiple colours and satin finishes. The panels are 19mm thick with a rigid yet lightweight structure.