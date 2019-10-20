Chemical resistant PVC ventilation louvres for industrial settings

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering recently fabricated a custom range of PVC door louvres designed to resist chemical exposure in an industrial application.

Ventilation louvres are fitted to doors to provide aeration in many settings or venues. When exposed to chemicals in industrial environments such as chemical manufacturing plants, desalination plants and laboratories, conventional louvres made from standard aluminium or steel louvres can get adversely affected.

Allplastics Engineering fabricated door louvres in chemical resistant grey PVC sheets, which were cut, machined, grooved and glued to provide protection from aggressive fumes and sprays in an industrial application where acids and alkalis were in high concentration.

Allplastics can also fabricate a range of chemical resistant detention tanks, gutters, drip-trays, and similar structures from PVC polypropylene or polyethylene.

Products made from rigid PVC exhibit excellent electrical properties, good machining and thermo-formability, low moisture resistance, solvent cement-ability, and very high chemical resistance.

Rigid PVC can be used to fabricate chemical storage tanks, face shields, insulating bushes, nozzles, photographic dishes, shims, tablet slats, and tank liners and fittings.

Rigid PVC sheets:

Size: 2000 x 1000mm

Thickness: 15-50mm

Size: 2440 x 1220 mm

Thickness: Grey 1.5mm to 50mm White and Clear 3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm and 10mm

Colours: Grey, White, Clear

Rigid PVC rods:

150 - 200 (0.5m length)

75 - 150 (1m length)

Up to 70 (2m length)

Diameter: 6 - 200 mm

Colours: Grey and Red

For downloads and more information about this product, please visit PVC Rigid on the Allplastics Engineering website.