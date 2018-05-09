Search
Barangaroo’s Green Ladder display features clear acrylic panels

By Allplastics Engineering 09 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Green ladder by Vo Trong Nghia. Photo: Jamie Williams
Clear acrylic panels from Allplastics Engineering were incorporated into a striking public art installation in Barangaroo, Sydney. Located in Sydney’s newly developed north-western edge of the CBD, the Barangaroo precinct will be a showcase of art and culture for public enjoyment.

The Green Ladder display is a collaboration between Barangaroo’s Delivery Authority and the Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas. Originally commissioned by the Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation in 2016 for the Architectural Pavilion series ‘Fugitive Structures’, this installation by Vo Trong Nghia uses bamboo to represent sustainable and green architectural practice.

Allplastics Engineering supplied custom cut 12mm thick clear, understated acrylic panels for the contemporary art installation.

Having experimented with bamboo in their buildings, Vo Trong Nghia’s architects are incorporating other facets of nature into their practice including concepts such as natural ventilation in residential commissions as well as urban or vertical farming through educational projects.

