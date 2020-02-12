Search
Home > Allplastics supports TAFE design school in Enmore
Related Supplier News
Acrylic blades in bespoke pink add vibrant edge to Brisbane bistro
Acrylic blades in bespoke pink add ...
The architectural fabrication team at Allplastics Engineering customised acrylic blades for the Eagle Lane bistro in Brisbane.
Curved Plexiglass blades create floor to ceiling partition at EY WaveSpace
Curved Plexiglass blades create ...
A bespoke floor to ceiling wall was created by Allplastics Engineering to separate two areas at the EY WaveSpace office in Sydney.
Introducing a new acrylic with the Onyx look
Introducing a new acrylic with the ...
Allplastics Engineering introduces the Acrylic Onyx, an exciting new addition to their range of architectural plastics for internal applications.

Allplastics supports TAFE design school in Enmore

By Allplastics Engineering 12 February 2020
Supplier News
article image Enmore Design Centre Interior Design and Decoration Graduate Exhibition
logo
02 80382000

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The award-winning TAFE NSW Design Centre (DCE) is one of Australia’s leading design schools, equipped with purpose-built exhibition spaces, studios and professional workshops.

Established in 1999 in the inner Sydney suburb of Enmore, DCE has produced some extraordinary Australian and international talent including Greg Natale (Greg Natale Design), Steve Cordong (Interior Stylist); Albert Nguyen (Industrial Designer, SGR Audio and General Motors) and Ned Walker (Animal Logic Lead Layout Artist, The Lego Movie Sequel, ‘Peter Rabbit’).

Allplastics Engineering Architectural division provides these design students with yearly presentations that keep them in touch with the latest developments in the fields of interior design and point of sale materials. Allplastics also recently supported the Enmore Design Centre Interior Design and Decoration Graduate Exhibition with a wonderful mixture of colours and shapes that attracted positive feedback.

Elaine Dyson, Leader of Interior Design and Decoration commented, “Our exhibition was a big success and the creative use of acrylic certainly added to the professional result.

“Thank you for your support in a tight deadline at a busy time of the calendar.”

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Acrylic Design Point Of Sale Displays Exhibition Displays