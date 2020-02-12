Allplastics supports TAFE design school in Enmore

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The award-winning TAFE NSW Design Centre (DCE) is one of Australia’s leading design schools, equipped with purpose-built exhibition spaces, studios and professional workshops.

Established in 1999 in the inner Sydney suburb of Enmore, DCE has produced some extraordinary Australian and international talent including Greg Natale (Greg Natale Design), Steve Cordong (Interior Stylist); Albert Nguyen (Industrial Designer, SGR Audio and General Motors) and Ned Walker (Animal Logic Lead Layout Artist, The Lego Movie Sequel, ‘Peter Rabbit’).

Allplastics Engineering Architectural division provides these design students with yearly presentations that keep them in touch with the latest developments in the fields of interior design and point of sale materials. Allplastics also recently supported the Enmore Design Centre Interior Design and Decoration Graduate Exhibition with a wonderful mixture of colours and shapes that attracted positive feedback.

Elaine Dyson, Leader of Interior Design and Decoration commented, “Our exhibition was a big success and the creative use of acrylic certainly added to the professional result.

“Thank you for your support in a tight deadline at a busy time of the calendar.”