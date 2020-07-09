Allplastics realises designer’s vision with acrylic mirror domes

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

The window displays at the Hermès store on Market Street in Sydney CBD impress pedestrians with their space-age aesthetics. Hermès is a French high fashion luxury brand specialising in leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings and jewellery among others.

Designer Chen Lu has used acrylic mirror domes to create these stunning window displays, with Allplastics Engineering helping transform the designer’s vision into reality. Lu’s “polished mirrored-surface spheres in varied sizes, appeared to be free of gravity and floating within the windows' white space”.

Lu is a reputed designer of objects, furniture and spaces, producing works for premium brands, art galleries and magazines.

The smooth mirrored-surface sphere of each acrylic mirror dome stretches the flat world into three-dimensional space. The bright reflective surface produces a mirror-like image, which allows it to be perfectly integrated into the surrounding environment to improve the quality and style of the design in a futuristic way.

Acrylic mirror domes can be used in architectural design, home decoration and visual merchandising to project fantasy, charm, modernism, humour and futuristic vision.

“These installations of repeated shiny spheres project a utopian vision of science, mathematics and space travel,” Lu explained.

Lu is very satisfied with the final outcome, and compliments Allplastics for translating his vision into reality in this challenging project.

Using acrylic, Allplastics Engineering can custom fabricate geometric and bespoke shapes to suit application and site requirements. A high-quality acrylic mirror, EuroMir is second to none in terms of reflection quality and has excellent shatter resistance. It is suitable for a variety of applications to replace fragile and heavy glass mirrors. Various colour options such as gold, matt or gloss silver are possible for design flexibility.