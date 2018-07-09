Allplastics Quality Accreditation updated to ISO 9001:2015

I would like to enquire about Allplastics Engineering

Allplastics Engineering was presented with an ISO 9001:2015 certification by QAS International for their administration systems, standards and guidelines.

The approved administration system applies to: Machinery, Fabrication and supply of plastics for Architectural Building and engineering plastics. This current system has been issued a certificate number AU1506 and is valid till 17th May 2019.

The original approval was acquired on 21st March 2017, and the current system was certified to be compliant on 17th May 2018 by QAS International.

The QAS auditor said: "The company follows the agenda as detailed by the standard. Content is good and tasks with associated deadlines are established."

The management of Allplastics Engineering congratulates all the team members in the office and production who contributed towards the successful implementation of this project.